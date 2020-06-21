Kuwait to freeze MP Papul’s bank accounts in Kuwait

The public prosecution department of Kuwait has approached the country’s central bank to freeze the company bank account of Bangladeshi lawmaker Md Shahid Islam alias Papul, who has been detained in gulf nation on charges of human trafficking and money laundering.

According to the sources, the financial balance of the company amounts to about five million dinars, including three million dinars as company’s capital, reports The Arab Times.

The report also mentioned that the prosecutors made the move to stop the suspect from withdrawing money from these accounts as they are suspicious and will need to recover from it if the charges are proven in court.

On June 7, Kazi Shahid Islam Papul, a ruling party lawmaker from Laxmipur-2 constituency, was arrested over human trafficking and money laundering charges by the Kuwait CID.