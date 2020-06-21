MP Mokabbir Khan returns home after winning coronavirus battle

After winning the battle against coronavirus or COVID-19, Gano Forum MP Mokabbir Khan has returned home from Combined Military Hospital (CMH) of Dhaka.

Kayes Miah, personal assistant of MP Mokabbir Khan, revealed this information on Sunday noon, says media report.

MP Mokabbir Khan is now in home quarantine for 14 days and he is doing well, Kayes added.

Sources said the Gano Forum MP, who was elected from the constituency of Sylhet-2, took admission in CMH with fever, cough and breathing problem on June 15. His test report for COVID-19 was found positive on June 16 as he was tested for coronavirus.

Mokabbir Khan was shifted to VIP cabin from the intensive care unit of CMH on Saturday noon. He returned his residence today as the hospital authorities issued discharge certificate for him.