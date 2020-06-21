Rural MPs to get Tk 6,477 cr for dev of their areas

Ecnec approves 10 dev projects

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) on Sunday approved 10 projects involving Tk 9,460 crore, including Tk 6,477 crore to be spent by rural MPs for the infrastructure development of their respective areas.

The approval came at the 24th Ecnec meeting of the outgoing fiscal year (2019-20) held at the NEC conference room in the city with Ecnec Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

But the Prime Minister and Planning Minister MA Mannan joined the meeting from Ganobhaban through a videoconference.

“Today’s Ecnec meeting approved 10 projects and the total estimated cost of the projects is Tk 9,460.09 crore. It is a matter of pleasure that the entire money will come from government funds,” said the Planning Minister at a press briefing after the meeting.

Of the total 10 projects, six are new while the rest four are revised ones.

Talking about ‘Development of Palli Infrastructures Phase-III Project involving Tk 6,476.65 crore, he said an allocation of Tk 20 crore will given to each MP elected from rural areas, not urban ones, to improve only rural infrastructures like roads, bridges and culverts.

MA Mannan said the project will be implemented by June 2024. “I think it will be very useful for the welfare of people.”

According to the project factsheet, all the parliamentary constituencies of the country, except the city corporations, are the project areas.

The main operations of the project include development of 305.21 km upazila roads, 660.37 km union roads, 5075.76 km village roads, maintenance of 1090.77 km village roads, construction of 7992.22 metres of infrastructures on rural roads (construction of small bridges and culverts, each one with less than 100 metres in length).

The other five fresh projects are Protection of Moulvibazar Sadar, Rajnagar and Kulaura upazilas from erosion by Monu River Project involving Tk 996.28 crore; Development of Sustainable Water Supply, Sanitisation and Hygiene Management in Haor Region Project with Tk 557.62 crore; Reconstruction of 100-metre gauge passenger carriage of Bangladesh Railways (Phase-II) Project with Tk 74.12 crore; upgradation of Tekerhat-Gopalganj (Haridaspur)-Mollahat (Ghonapara) Regional Highway with Tk 612.58 crore; and Reconstruction of Jamalpur District Jail Project with Tk 210 crore.

The revised projects are Improvement of Important Regional Highways into proper standard and width (Chattogram Zone) (1st revised) Project with the rise of Tk 256.36 crore (total Tk 692.36 crore); Increasing fish production by improving water bodies (2nd revised) Project with additional Tk 116.85 crore (Total Tk 409 crore); Development of Important Rural Infrastructures in Greater Patuakhali District (Patuakhali and Barguna districts) (2nd revised) Project with rise of Tk 159.60 crore (total Tk 691.80 crore) and Construction of BAFO Bangabandhu Complex, Jashore (3rd revised) Project with no rise in the estimated project cost.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Information Minister Dr Mohammad Hasan Mahmud, LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Zahid Maleque, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md Sahab Uddin, Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, among others, joined the meeting from the NEC conference room.