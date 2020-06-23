Coronavirus Update : UK death toll rises by 171 to 42,927

The UK’s coronavirus death toll has risen by 171, the Department of Health said today.

This means that the number of people who have died in all settings – including care homes – now stands at 42,927.

According to the Department of Health, there have only been 874 positive tests in the last 24 hours, dipping below 1,000 for the second day running.

This is the lowest number of new positive cases in the UK since March 22 – the day before lockdown was brought in.

It comes as Boris Johnson earlier announced major changes to the England lockdown, with pubs, hairdressers and restaurants reopening on July 4.

The two-metre distancing guidance has also been relaxed to a one-metre plus rule.

A total of 237,142 tests were taken on 22 June.

The 171 figure is a big jump on the 15 deaths reported on Monday, but there usually is a leap on a Tuesday after a lull in reporting over the weekend period.

It is worth noting the new cumulative total of 42,927 is actually up 280 on what was announced yesterday.

The government explain this as an adjustment made to include earlier deaths “due to improvements in how the Covid-19 death data is processed in England”.

Total cases worldwide now stand at more than 9.1 million with around 472,000 deaths, according to the World Health Organisation.

Earlier on Tuesday, Boris Johnson announced that a large number of businesses in England will be allowed to reopen from July 4, including pubs, hotels, libraries and outdoor leisure facilities – but not indoor gyms and swimming pools.

Plans to keep indoor gyms and spas closed while other businesses such as pubs reopen as lockdown is eased have been branded “completely illogical” by industry bosses.

Families can be reunited and dinner parties will be allowed as England’s coronavirus lockdown is eased – but millions of people will still be unable to hug their loved ones.

Mr Johnson said the “national hibernation” is beginning to end, and “life is returning to our streets” but warned that the virus was still not defeated and vigilance was required.

Under the changes, indoor gatherings involving two separate households will be permitted – including the possibility of staying overnight in homes, hotels or B&Bs – but social distancing will need to be maintained.

Where the two-metre rule cannot be applied it will be replaced with a “one metre-plus” measure, with the protection offered by the physical distance enhanced by other mitigation measures such as the use of face coverings, increased hygiene or layout changes in premises.

Mr Johnson acknowledged that the two-metre rule “effectively makes life impossible for large parts of our economy”.

But gym bosses have criticised letting pubs and restaurants reopen while keeping exercise facilities closed could lead to people becoming more at risk of Covid-19.

Glenn Earlam, chief executive of David Lloyd Clubs, told the PA news agency it was a “completely illogical” move.

He said: “So what we hear is that pubs and restaurants will be able to reopen, but health and fitness facilities won’t be able to. To us this is bizarre because we are part of the solution.

“If people come to health and fitness facilities it helps boost their immune system, the chief medical officer has regularly said that health and fitness is one of the best things you can do to protect yourself from Covid-19.”