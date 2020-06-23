Online film festival begins Wednesday in Sylhet

A three-day long online film festival ‘Antorjal’ will begin at Sylhet Agriculture University from Wednesday.

Earlier, Agriculture University Chalachitra Sangsad, organizers of the event, collected short films until May 31, among them 12 selected short films will be exhibited in the festival.

Film director Shamim Akhtar and Moktadir Ibne Salam will be judges at the festival, said Iftekhar Ahmed, president of Chalachitra Sangsad of Sylhet Agriculture University.

The viewers will be able to enjoy the short films at their official Facebook page https://facebook.com/saufsofficial and youtube channel http://youtube.com/saufsofficial