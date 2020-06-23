Ratha Yatra celebrated in limited scale in Sylhet

Members of the Hindu community in Sylhet Iskon temple celebrated Ratha Yatra on Tuesday in limited scale with religious fervor and enthusiasm amid coronavirus pandemic.

The programme of the day was initiated in the morning with the recitation of harinam kirtan and devotees stretched the Rath inside the temple.

The reverse Rath Yatra will be held on Wednesday.

Every year the Yatra is observed in the month of Ashar with numerous programmes but this year it was cut short due to the pandemic.

Iskon temple organized the Yatra with recitation of harinam kirtan, Agnihotra Jagna, Arti kirtan and different programmes this year.

Rathayatra processions have been historically common in Vishnu-related (Jagannath, Rama, Krishna) traditions in Hinduism in Shiva-related traditions, saints and goddesses with tribal folk religions found in the eastern states of India.