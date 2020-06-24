Hajj registration: Intending pilgrims must apply after Jul 12 for money withdrawal

Intending hajj pilgrims who had deposited registration money to perform hajj under government or private management and now want to withdraw their money have to apply after July 12.

The decision was taken at a meeting at the Secretariat Wednesday chaired by Religious Affairs secretary Nurul Islam.

The ministry also announced that pre-registrations and registrations for Hajj made this year, will be effective as pre-registration and registration of 2021 (1442 Hizri) as well.

Also, if the cost of the Hajj package increases or decreases in 2021, it will be adjusted with the current amount deposited by the Hajj pilgrims.

Hajj pilgrims who want to withdraw registration money must apply to the Religious Affairs Ministry online and their money will be refunded without deducting any service charge.

However, their pre-registration will be canceled and they will have to pre-register anew for performing Hajj again.