Former chief whip MP Md Abdus Shahid, who found infected COVID-19 on June 16, has tested coronavirus negative.

Ahad Md Sayeed Haider, personal secretary of Abdus Shahid, confirmed the news on Thursday after the report came.

The ruling party lawmaker from Moulvibazar-4 (Sreemangal-Kamalganj) constituency is now fine and undergoing treatment at Square Hospital in Dhaka, he said.

Earlier on June 16, the former chief whip was admitted to Sheikh Russel Gastro Liver Institute and Hospital.