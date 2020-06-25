UK coronavirus death toll increases by 149 to 43,230

A further 149 people have died from coronavirus, bringing the UK’s death toll up to 43,230.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said the deaths had occurred in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for the virus.

The government figures do not include all deaths involving Covid-19 across the UK, which are thought to have passed 54,000.

The DHSC also said in the 24-hour period up to 9am on Thursday, 167,023 tests were carried out or dispatched, with 1,118 positive results.

Overall, a total of 8,710,292 tests have been carried out and 307,980 cases have been confirmed positive.

The figure for the number of people tested has been “temporarily paused to ensure consistent reporting” across all methods of testing.

A figure for the number of people tested has not been given for several weeks.