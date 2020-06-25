UK coronavirus death toll increases by 149 to 43,230

A further 149 people have died from coronavirus, bringing the UK’s death toll up to 43,230.
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said the deaths had occurred in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for the virus.
The government figures do not include all deaths involving Covid-19 across the UK, which are thought to have passed 54,000.
The DHSC also said in the 24-hour period up to 9am on Thursday, 167,023 tests were carried out or dispatched, with 1,118 positive results.
Overall, a total of 8,710,292 tests have been carried out and 307,980 cases have been confirmed positive.
The figure for the number of people tested has been “temporarily paused to ensure consistent reporting” across all methods of testing.
A figure for the number of people tested has not been given for several weeks.
Public Health Wales said a further six people had died after testing positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of deaths to 1,497, while the total number of cases increased by 125 to 15,467.
A total of 2,482 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus, up by two from 2,480 on Wednesday, Nicola Sturgeon said.
Speaking at the Scottish Government’s virtual coronavirus briefing, the First Minister said 18,196 people have tested positive for the virus in Scotland, up by five from 18,191 the previous day.
This marks the second day in a row when new cases have been in single figures, the first time this has happened since March 11, pre-lockdown.
In Northern Ireland, there were no further deaths reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 547 so far.