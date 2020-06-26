Bangladesh Bank adviser Kajemi dies from Covid-19

Bangladesh Bank’s change management adviser and former deputy governor Allah Malik Kazemi has died from Covid-19.

The adviser of the central bank breathed his last at 5:00 pm on Friday while being treated at the Ever Care Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh Bank sources said.

Kazemi had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for several days after he was tested positive for coronavirus. He was on life support as his condition deteriorated.

Governor Fazle Kabir has expressed his condolences over the death.

Kazemi is the second central bank official who died of Covid-19 after the death of Joint Director Sheikh Farid Uddin four days ago.