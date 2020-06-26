Covid-19 in Bangladesh : More 40 die, 3,868 test positive, 1,638 recover in 24 hours

Bangladesh on Friday recorded 40 deaths from coronavirus in the span of 24 hours, raising the death toll to 1,661.

The number of total COVID-19 patients also surged to 1,30,474 to as the health authorities confirmed the detection of 3,868 new cases across the country during the same period.

Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin on this afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, 66 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 18,498 samples, Dr Nasima added.

During the same period, 1,638 more patients made recovery, she said adding so far, 53,133 people have recovered from the disease.