Surma River flowing over danger level in Sunamganj

Water level of the Surma River was 3 centimeters above the danger level at Shologhar point on Friday afternoon due to incessant rain for the previous few hours.

The district recorded 153 millimeter of rainfall in 24 hours until Friday morning, said Executive Engineer of local Water Development Board Md Sabibur Rahman.

The rain water of Cherrapunji in India flows into the Surma River, he said, adding that the water level will rise more if rain continues in Cherrapunji.

The present danger level for the Surma at the point mentioned is 7.80 centimeter, said Sunamganj Water Development Board.