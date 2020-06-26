UK coronavirus deaths rise by 186 to 43,414

The number of people who have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK has risen by 186.

As of 5pm on Thursday the official death toll had reached 43,414 in all settings, although the true figure is believed to be more than 54,000.

The Department of Health said a total of 8,911,226 tests for the virus have been carried out, with 309,360 giving positive results.

Earlier it was announced that the UK coronavirus death toll in hospitals has risen by 70.

Another 67 people have died in hospitals in England after testing positive for coronavirus, according to NHS England.

The majority of deaths were reported in the Midlands, followed by the north west.

Meanwhile, there were three deaths reported in London, and four in the east of England.

In Scotland, there have been no coronavirus deaths registered in the past 24 hours, Nicol Sturgeon announced earlier on Friday.

She said this falling on a weekday is significant because zero deaths of positive patients have only previously been recorded around the weekend when registration figures tend to be artificially low.

In Wales, a further two people have died after testing positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of deaths to 1,497.

The total number of cases increased by 65 to 15,531.

One death has been reported in Northern Ireland, bringing the total in the region to 548.

The number of positive cases rose by four to 1,538.

It comes as Boris Johnson warned of the danger of a “serious spike” in coronavirus infections if people take “liberties” with social-distancing rules.

Speaking during a visit to a restaurant in east London on Friday, the Prime Minister said: “If you look at what’s happening elsewhere in the world where people have been coming out of lockdown, I’m afraid what you’re also seeing is people taking too many liberties with the guidance, mingling too much, not observing social-distancing.

“So in some parts of the world – I won’t name them – you have got spikes, really serious spikes, in the instance of the disease so it is crucial that people understand that on July 4 we get this right, we do this in a balanced way.”