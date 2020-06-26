US House passes ‘George Floyd’ police reform bill

The US House of Representatives has passed a sweeping police reform bill that currently has little prospect of becoming law amid partisan gridlock.

The Democratic-controlled chamber voted 236-181 for the measure mainly along party lines on Thursday night.

The legislation is named after George Floyd, the unarmed black man whose death in police custody last month ignited worldwide protests.

But US President Donald Trump has threatened to veto the measure, BBC reported.

And his fellow Republicans in the Senate are proposing their own, less far-reaching bill.

What’s in the Democratic House bill?

The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act was passed exactly a month after the Minneapolis, Minnesota, man’s death – at warp speed for a usually deliberative and ponderous legislative body.

The Democratic bill would hold police officers personally liable for damages in lawsuits, ban no-knock warrants often used by police in drug raids, and halt the flow of military surplus equipment to police departments.