Bangladesh police to be like developed countries by 2041: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed on Saturday said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s dream is to develop Bangladesh Police like the police forces of developed countries by 2041.

IGP made this remarks after inaugurating Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Uttara Regional Police Lines barrack building at Diabari in the capital.

IGP said police services should be reached to the doorsteps of people by beat policing.

“Police must not take illicit facilities from people and they should be free from drugs,” he said, directing police members to be kind and humane to people instead of being cruel.

The IGP also warned that if any police member is found involved with drugs, he or she will be removed from the force. “There won’t be any compromise,” he said.

The overall welfare will also be ensured for police members, the IGP added.

DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam presided over the programme where AIG Dr Md Moinur Rahman Chowdhury, among others, was present.