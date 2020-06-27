Downpour triggers flood in low-laying areas of Sylhet

Low-laying areas of different upazilas in Sylhet were inundated due to heavy rain falls in the last 24 hours.

The Meteorological Department in Sylhet said 107 millimeters (mm) of rain was reordered in last 24 hours. The rain may continue through this week, it added.

Meanwhile, several frontier villages in Jaintapur, Gowainghat and Kanaighat upazilas in Sylhet have been inundated by the upstream water flows following the downpour.

As of 12:00pm today (Saturday), the water levels in the Surma and the Sari rivers were above the danger line while the water in the Kushiyara river is flowing very close to the danger line, according to the Water Development Board sources.