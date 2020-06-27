Mexico City security chief injured in shooting and 3 others killed

Mexico City’s secretary of public security, Omar Garcia Harfuch, was wounded and three others were killed during a shooting early Friday morning, said Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum on Twitter moments after the attack.

A woman and two police officers died in attack on Garcia Harfuch’s motorcade, Sheinbaum said.

Garcia Harfuch is in good condition and recovering at a hospital, according to Sheinbaum. Following the attack, Garcia Harfuch said on Twitter that he believed the attack was perpetrated by the Jalisco Nueva Generacion drug cartel (CJNG).

“This morning we were cowardly attacked by the CJNG. Two colleagues and friends of mine lost their lives. I have three bullet-wounds and several shards. Our Nation must continue to confront the cowardly organized crime. We will continue working,” he wrote.

However, Mexican Secretary of Security Alfonso Durazo said hours later that the cartel’s involvement “is one of the hypotheses in the investigation.”

The SUV that Garcia Harfuch was riding in was hit by .50-caliber gunfire, Sheinbaum said during a news conference Friday afternoon.

Police have detained 12 suspects, according to the office of the Mexico City Attorney General.

Security camera footage obtained by CNNE shows the moment when two vehicles — one of them a large truck — and at least 10 men intercepted the security secretary’s caravan and opened fire using high-caliber weapons.