Ex-Bogura MP Dr Shahjahan dies from coronavirus

Former Member of Parliament from Bogura-5 (Dhunat-Sherpur) constituency Dr Shahjahan Ali Talukder died from coronavirus infection at a hospital in the capital on Sunday morning. He was 65.

Shahjahan Ali, former president of district Jatiya Party, breathed his last at 11:00 am while undergoing treatment at Intensive Care unit of city’s Combined Military Hospital (CMH).

The freedom fighter hailing from Gopalpur Khaduli village at Mathurapur union in Dhunat upazila tested positive for Covid-19 on June 21.

Later, he was admitted to CMH on June 24 for better treatment.