UK coronavirus death toll increases by 36 in one of lowest rises during lockdown

The total number of deaths from coronavirus in the UK has risen by 36 to a total of 43,550 in one of the lowest daily increases during lockdown.

This figure released by the Department of Health and Social Care includes deaths in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Saturday.

The Government figures do not include all deaths involving Covid-19 across the UK, which are thought to have passed 54,000.

The number of coronvirus patients to die in UK hospitals has risen by 21 in the past 24 hours to 33,191.

It is the lowest Sunday figure since the start of the lockdown in March, with 27 deaths confirmed a week ago.

The number is a significant drop from the 84 deaths reported yesterday, although there is often a reporting lag at weekends.

Yesterday the total number of UK deaths from coronavirus in all settings rose by 100 – which was the lowest Saturday increase in lockdown.

The death toll on the first Sunday of the month, June 7, was 77.

A further 18 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 28,653, NHS England said on Sunday.

Patients were aged between 43 and 95 years old. One patient, aged 48, had no known underlying health conditions.

There has been one further death from Covid-19 and one new confirmed case in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has announced.

It brings the death toll from the virus in the region to 550.

There have now been 5,751 confirmed cases of the virus reported in Northern Ireland since the outbreak.

Health authorities in Wales confirmed two more Covid-19 patients had died, bringing the number of hospital fatalities in the country to 1,504.

No fatalities were recorded in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

Today the DHSC also said in the 24-hour period up to 9am on Sunday, 127,709 tests were carried out or dispatched, with 901 positive results.

Overall, a total of 9,195,132 tests have been carried out and 311,151 cases have been confirmed positive.

The figure for the number of people tested has been “temporarily paused to ensure consistent reporting” across all methods of testing.

Figures from the Johns Hoskins Coronavirus Resource Centre reveal that the UK has the third highest number of Covid-19 fatalities in the world.

Only the US and Brazil have suffered more confirmed coronavirus-linked fatalities since the start of the pandemic.

Today’s figures come as Home Secretary Priti Patel confirmed the government is considering a lockdown for Leicester as cases increase in the city.

She told that the measure is being considered following a local “flare-up”.

The East Midlands city of 350,000 people is said to have reported 658 coronavirus cases in the two weeks to June 16.

Shadow Health Secretary and Leicester MP Jon Ashworth demanded clarity from the government about plans to put Leicester back in lockdown.

He told, “People in Leicester are deeply anxious. We need clarity from ministers about what is planned and locally we need resources to ensure everyone who needs a test can access one quickly.

“It’s taken a whole week for ministers go provide the council with local data.

“This simply isn’t good enough. Speed is of the essence when dealing with this virus.”