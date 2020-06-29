1.47 lakh people affected as flood situation in Jamalpur worsens

The flood situation in Jamalpur district further deteriorated as water level of the major river Jamuna continued to flow above the danger level affecting one lakh 47 thousand 632 people.

Water Development Board sources, said water level of the Jamuna rose by 26 cm and was flowing at 84 cm which is much higher than the danger level at Bahadurabad ghat point during the last 24 hours ending 12 this noon.

District Relief and Rehabilitation Office sources said 27 unions in Islampur, Dewanganj, Madarganj, Bakshiganj, Sarishabari and Melandah upazila are the worst hit by the huge deluge of the flood.Deputy Director, Department of Agriculture Extension Md Aminul Islam said standing crops on 4292 hectares have been submerged by flood water.

Aush paddy on 286 hectares, T-Aman seed bed on 65 hectares, jute on 3632 hectares, vegetables on 293 hectares, sesame on six hectares, maize on five hectares and groundnut on five hectares have already submerged in the deluge.

District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer , Mohammad Nayeb Ali said 305 families comprising 1229 people have been evacuated in 10 flood shelter centres and staying there following health safety guidelines and other rules, set by the government amidst on going COVID 19 pandemic.

He said TK five lakh and 60 tones rice were allotted for the flood victims.