Buriganga launch capsize: Each victim’s family to get Tk one lakh from government

The government will provide Tk 100,000 for each family who has lost their loved ones in the incident of launch capsize in Buriganga River in Dhaka’s Shyambazar on Monday.

In addition, Tk 10,000 cash will be given to each family for burial.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury came up with the information on Monday, says media report.

He also said a probe team, comprising seven members, has been formed in this regard. Instruction has been given them to submit the report within seven days.

Till filing this report at 5:42 pm, a total of 32 bodies were recovered in the incident of launch capsize in Buriganga River.