Covid-19 in Bangladesh : More 45 die, 4,014 test positive, 2,053 recover in 24 hours

Bangladesh on Monday recorded 45 deaths from coronavirus in the span of 24 hours, raising the death toll to 1,783.

The number of total COVID-19 patients also surged to 1,41,801 as the health authorities confirmed the detection of 4,014 new cases across the country during the same period.

The infection rate for the day was recorded at 21.05 percent while the mortality rate is still hovering around 1.26 percent.

Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin on this afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, 65 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 17,837 samples, Dr Nasima added.

In the last 24 hours, 2,053 patients recovered from the diseases, taking the total number of recoveries in the country to 57,780. Against the total number of detected cases, the recovery rate is 40.44 percent.