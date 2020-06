A man has been rescued alive from the river Buriganga after about 12 hours of the tragic launch capsize incident that happened on Monday morning.

Fire service men rescued him at around 10:00 pm tonight.

The man is Sumon Bepary, 32, son of Sajol Bepary, of Abdullahpur in Tongibari upazila of Munshiganj district. He is a fruit trader at Badamtoli.

He was rushed to the hospital after been rescued by the firemen.