Noted journalist Mozammel Haque dies of Covid -19

Weekly Ajker Surjodoy chief editor and freedom fighter Khondaker Mozammel Haque died at a city hospital on Monday at the age of 70.

Mozammel Haque breathed his last at about 4pm at AMZ Hospital in Badda.

The columnist was admitted to the hospital on Sunday with coronavirus symptoms.

Meanwhile, the JPC in a statement expressed profound shock at the death of Khondaker Mozammel Haque, better known as Gedu chacha, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

He was born at Haripur village in Chhagalnaiya upazila of Feni on February 18, 1950.

Mozammel Haque had been involved in student politics and cultural activities during his student life.

After the independence, he had published the weekly and was its editor till death.

His column ‘Gedu Chachar Khola Chithi earned wide acclaim.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of noted journalist and freedom fighter Khondaker Mozammel Haque.

In a condolence message, the premier recalled Mozammel’s contributions in the field of journalism.

She prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and expressed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.