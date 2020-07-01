Bangladesh seeks fresh British FDI in green financing businesses, other sectors

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Saida Muna Tasneem has invited fresh British FDI in green financing businesses, clean technologies, renewable energy and IT-enabled services.

“UK investors should specially focus on investing in green financing businesses, clean technologies, renewable energy and IT-enabled services in the post-pandemic trade and investment partnership between Bangladesh and the UK,” she said.

She was addressing as the special guest at a webinar held recently which was co-hosted by Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and British Business Group (BBG) aiming to revive post-COVID British FDI to Bangladesh, said the High Commission on Wednesday.

The High Commissioner also recommended to BIDA to create a special ‘focal point’ for facilitating green financing, clean technology, recycling and renewable energy projects – the priority sectors in the UK’s overseas investment.

Terming the BBG, a group of British multinational investors in Bangladesh, ‘as brand ambassador’ to promote fresh British investment in Bangladesh, the High Commissioner encouraged BIDA and the government to provide all-out support to the BBG so they can re-invest their retained profit in Bangladesh.

The High Commissioner also encouraged G2G institutional cooperation between BIDA, Department for International Trade and Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy

In her statement, she also underlined the need for creating greater B2B and chamber to chamber connectivity between the private sectors of two countries, including the creation of a Bangladesh-UK joint chamber.

BIDA Executive Chairman Md Sirazul Islam, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson, BBG Chairman Md Mahbub-ur-Rahman addressed the webinar when several leading British entrepreneurs participated in a lively question and answer session.