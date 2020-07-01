Bangladeshi firm claims to have invented corona vaccine

Globe Biotech Limited, a medicine manufacturing company has claimed that they have invented vaccine for coronavirus (Covid-19) for the first time in the country.

Globe Biotech authorities revealed the information of inventing Covid-19 vaccine through a press briefing held on Wednesday (July 1), saying they had got success in administering the vaccine to animals.

Dr Asif Mahmood, head of Research and Development Department of Globe Biotech Ltd. told media, “Initially, we were successful with the corona vaccine. It has been successful at the animal level. Now we are hopeful that our vaccine will work successfully in the human body as well.