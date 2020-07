Bangladeshi-American Youtube star Nabela Noor has urged the major brands to #Payup as millions of Bangladeshi garment workers are left starving during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as a result of work order cancellation or suspension and delay in shipment.

She made the urgent call on her verified Instagram page in a video message on Tuesday and drew attention of all major brands to #Payup now. Nabela Noor also urged her fans and followers to support her demand and share the information.