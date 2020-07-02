Biman to operate charter flight on Dhaka-Dubai route from Friday

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will begin charter flight operation on Dhaka-Dubai route from Friday.

The carrier of the national flag disclosed the information on its website on Thursday.

According to the information form the website, a Biman Bangladesh Airlines chartered flight – BG 4047- will depart Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital at around 9:00am on Friday and will reach Dubai at 12:30 pm (local time).

Biman will operate the flight with Boeing 737-800 aircraft, it said.

The travellers have been asked to present in the airport with health safety materials before three hours of departure.

However, all information about the travel is now available on its website: www.biman-airlines.com.