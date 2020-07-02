Myanmar landslide death toll climbs to 113

At least 113 people were dead and many others were reported missing on Thursday after a jade mine collapsed in Myanmar’s Kachin state, according to the authorities.

In a Facebook post, the fire service said that the miners were collecting stones in the jade-rich Hpakant area of Kachin state when a “muddy wave” caused by heavy rain buried them.

“We are still working on the rescue process”, the fire service added.

Hundreds of miners were feared buried as the landslide took place during their work hours, but the exact number of casualties are yet to be known and rescue works are being carried out, a township police official told Xinhua.