Accountability essential for Myanmar for atrocities: UK

UK’s International Ambassador for Human Rights Rita French has said accountability for atrocities is essential for Myanmar to move towards peace and stability.

“The UK is deeply concerned by the restrictions Rohingya face on their freedom of movement,” Rita said while delivering statement during the Interactive Dialogue on the situation of human rights of Rohingya people recently.

In recent months, she said, restrictions have increased, according to British Foreign & Commonwealth Office.

Noting that Covid-19 creates legitimate, albeit limited, reasons for restrictions, these are disproportionately affecting Rohingya, said Rita.

“Systematic barriers to movement prevent most from accessing adequate healthcare. Bureaucratic processes frequently delay their access to medical care causing lasting harm or death,” she said.

The systematic discrimination facing the Rohingya in Myanmar prevents them from living safe and dignified lives.

Rita said they welcome Myanmar’s commitment to complying with the ICJ’s provisional measures.

“We call on the government to demonstrate that by significantly easing restrictions, reforming documentation and permission requirements in line with recommendations 18-23 of the Rakhine Advisory Commission and recommendation 16 of the Independent Commission of Enquiry,” she said.

The UK welcomed the valuable work of the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar in collecting evidence of the most serious international crimes and violations of international law.

The government of Myanmar must cooperate with its mandate, Rita said.