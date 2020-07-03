Alia, Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt accused of hurting Hindu sentiments

A complaint was filed before a court in India’s Muzaffarpur on Thursday against filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt, besides actor Alia Bhatt, who have been accused of “hurting Hindu sentiments” through a poster of their upcoming venture Sadak 2.

The complaint was lodged by Acharya Chandra Kishore Parashar, a resident of Sikandarpur locality of the town, through his advocate Sonu Kumar.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar fixed July 8 as the next date of hearing in the case, lodged under IPC sections 295A (deliberately outraging religious feelings) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

The complainant has taken exception to the use of an image of Kailash Mansarovar in the poster of Sadak 2, which is said to be a sequel of 1991 blockbuster Sadak.

Produced by Mukesh Bhatt, the movie also marks the return of elder brother Mahesh Bhatt as director after a hiatus of more than two decades.

Besides the director’s daughter Alia Bhatt, Sadak 2 also stars Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt, both of whom had played the lead roles in Sadak.