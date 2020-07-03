Ex-diplomats for proper planning to face COVID-19 global challenges

Former diplomats and foreign secretaries have laid emphasis on taking short-term, mid-term and long-term plans for Bangladesh to face global challenges during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

They made the suggestions when the Foreign Ministry held a virtual meeting on Thursday afternoon inviting the former diplomats to discuss the ways to address the global challenges created due to the pandemic, said a Foreign Ministry press release issued on Friday.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen presided over the meeting that was also joined by state minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam and foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen.

During the meeting, the former diplomats discussed about taking different bilateral, regional and multilateral diplomatic measures from the geo-political viewpoints regarding the pandemic crisis.

They lauded Bangladesh government’s role in international platforms for ensuring access to potential COVID-19 vaccine equitably by the developing and least developed countries (LDCs).

They also praised Bangladesh government’s participation in the COVID-19 fund, created by the European Union as well as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s address to the recent Global Vaccination Summit.

The foreign minister said the suggestions made by the former diplomats would be taken with high importance in different activities of the foreign ministry.

Thanking the ex-diplomats for joining the discussion, Dr Momen said such kind of dialogue between the current and former diplomats would be continued in the days to come.

Among other former foreign secretaries and ambassadors, M R Osmani, Faruk Sobhan, C M Shafi Sami, Shamser Mobin Chowdhury, A K M Atiqur Rahman, Md Shahidul Haque, Md Abdul Hannan, Humayun Kabir, Ahmed Tariq Karim and Mohsin Ali khan joined the discussion.