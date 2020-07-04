Dataful receives Amazon activate grant

Bangladeshi startup Dataful has received an amount of an 5,000USD as grant from Amazon at the Startup Istanbul Acceleration Progamme .

This grant will be used to develop infrastructures of Dataful, said a press release on Saturday.

Amazon also provides this grant through application. In that case, the amount of the financial grant is worth 1,000USD in a year.

Entrepreneurs who have not received any institutional grant can apply for the grant.

Bangladeshi startup Dataful was selected for the final acceleration programme at the Startup Istanbul.

Fifty-four startups participated in the event that started from June 24. An expert jury board from Europe, America and the Middle East selected nine startups as finalists.

Dataful was selected as the second top startup at Startup Istanbul and it also attended the final competition.

A total of 160,916 applications from 166 countries were dropped for the competition, where Dataful from Bangladesh was selected among top100 startups.

Earlier in February, ‘Dataful’ offered training on data journalism for journalists and students of journalism in Dhaka.

Dataful plans to develop web and mobile apps based on open data that will ease people’s difficulty in accessing information about services for all sectors.