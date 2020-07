A deputy director of Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) of Bogura has died from COVID-19 at Mymensingh Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) on Sunday morning.

Md Abul Kashem Azad, hailing from Tarash upazila of Sirajganj, breathed his last at 11:00 am while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Md Shahaduzzaman, additional deputy director of the DAE, confirmed the matter to media.