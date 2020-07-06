Legendary singer Andrew Kishore passes away

Legendary singer Andrew Kishore has passed away at a hospital in Rajshahi.

He breathed his last at 6:55 pm today while receiving treatment at the intensive care unit of a hospital, according to media report.

Earlier in the day, his brother-in-law Dr Patrik Bipul Biswas talked about hospitalization of Andrew Kishore.

It was reported on Sunday that the health condition of Andrew Kishore, who has been suffering from cancer for a long time, deteriorated further.

His family physician yesterday informed media that Andrew Kishore is in a critical condition and he can’t speak.

Andrew Kishore went to Singapore on September 9 last year and was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer that originates in the lymphatic system.

After receiving treatment in Singapore, he returned home on June 11. And he was undergoing treatment at his sister’s house in Rajshahi.