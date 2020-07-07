Bangladesh economy to bounce back: German envoy

German Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Fahrenholtz has described Bangladesh as a robust economy having dynamism and resilience stressing that its economy will surely bounce back soon.

He said German investment and trading companies are looking for new places for their investments and business, and Bangladesh will be one such important destination.

The Ambassador made the remarks at a Zoom meeting held on Monday.

Bangladesh German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BGCCI) organised the meeting to exchange views with Ambassador Peter Fahrenholtz on matter of business interest to activate business in Bangladesh during pandemic.

Ambassador Fahrenholtz informed BGCCI Board that the German government has provided 50 million dollars for Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar; 20 million dollars for readymade garments, affected workers wages and food packages through NGOs for poor vulnerable families.

He said BGCCI should impress upon relevant authorities to make bureaucracy more business friendly; and abide by the rule of law and adhere to zero tolerance on corruption as proposed by the Prime Minister.

It will definitely have a good impact on overall business development, said the German envoy.

The Ambassador also informed that since last three years he has not seen any Bangladesh business delegation visiting Germany which is very unfortunate to explore new markets and investment.

He suggested that BGCCI could pursue in simplifying the rules and regulations for the investors and reducing the bureaucratic bottlenecks.

The German Ambassador also suggested that BIDA should be more proactive and realistic for attracting FDI.

He said he has not seen any new brochures to promote business in Germany and suggested that BGCCI could come forward to publish such information booklets and brochures to attract new investors.

He gave references of neighboring countries.

Meanwhile, BGCCI has received communication from German Chamber of Commerce, Berlin (AHK) informing that they would like to hold dialogue and looking forward to welcome Bangladesh Business delegation in Germany to further accelerate and develop business relations.

The head of the German Chamber also appreciated that German companies intended to do business in Bangladesh can count on BGCCI’s support and acknowledged BGCCI as key contact and knowledge point for German companies.

BGCCI President Omar Sadat assured that the BGCCI Board has noted the information provided by the Ambassador and would implement those for the betterment of business activities, especially during pandemic.

He said as soon as the situation improves, BGCCI along with BIDA and other business houses will visit Germany.

He also informed that BGCCI is in contact with Bangladesh Ambassador Imtiaz Ahmed in Berlin to assist in working out a business visit programme .

The Board members, including Thomas Hoffmann, Sr. Vice President, Mohsin Uddin Ahmed, Vice President, Tarun Patwary, Treasurer, other Directors Anwar Shahid, Ibnul Wara, Kutub Uddin Durlove and the Executive Advisor, Ambassador Shahed Akhtar described the BGCCI activities.