Covid-19 in Bangladesh : More 55 die, 3,027 test positive, 1,953 recover in 24 hours

Bangladesh on Tuesday recorded 55 deaths from coronavirus in the span of 24 hours, raising the death toll to 2,151.

The number of total COVID-19 patients also surged to 1,68,645 as the health authorities confirmed the detection of 3,027 new cases across the country during the same period.

In the last 24 hours, 72 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 13,173 samples, Dr Nasima added.

The infection rate for the day was recorded around 22.98 percent while the mortality rate is still hovering around 1.28 percent.

Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin on this afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, 1,953 patients recovered from the diseases, taking the total number of recoveries in the country to 78,102. Against the total number of detected cases, the recovery rate is around 46.31 percent.