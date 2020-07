Four missing as boat capsizes in Padma river

Four people were went missing after a boat capsized in the Padma river in Kumarkhali upazila of Kushtia on Tuesday morning.

The incident took place near Ghoshpur Governmetn Primary School in Sadipur union at around 8:30am.

Nine people managed to swim ashore, while five remain missing, local sources said.

A team of Pabna Fire Service and Civil Degence reached the spot and are conducting rescue operation.