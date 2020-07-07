Now Mashrafe’s wife tests positive for Covid-19

Sumona Haque Sumi, wife of former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Confirming the news, Golam Mortaza Swapan, father of Mashrafe, said that she is fine and now staying with her husband in Dhaka.

Mashrafe, a ruling party MP from Natil-2 constituency, tested positive for the Covid-19 on June 20. Later, he tested positive for the virus once again despite passing 14 days of his initial detection.

After Mashrafe was tested positive, his younger brother, Morsalin Bin Mortaza, was also tested positive.