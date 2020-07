4 die of coronavirus in Sylhet

Four people died of coronavirus in Sylhet division in last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

Of them, three died in Sylhet and one in Sunamganj.

With the deaths, the number of fatalities rose to 94 in the division.

According to divisional health office, ome 5,454 people contracted the virus in the division in past 24 hours till 8am on Wednesday.

Of them, 2,927 in Sylhet, 1,118 in Sunamganj, 834 in Habiganj and 575 in Moulvibazar.