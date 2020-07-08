Ministry donated Tk 84cr for RMG workers: Monnujan

State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian said that the ministry has donated Tk 84 crore for the welfare of garments industry workers from its central fund.

The State Minister came up with the remarks in a meeting of central fund at the Ministry on Tuesday, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.

“So far, the ministry provided TK 83.71 crore to the welfare of RMG workers and the central fund received around Tk 224.12 crore since July 2016,” she said.

Currently, the fund has Tk 125 crore, Managing Director of the fund Md Amir Hossain said at the meeting.

The central fund was set up at the direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2016 for the boost the 100 percent export centric industry especially for garment industry, she added.