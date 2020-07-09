COVID-19: Asia Cup cricket postponed

The last edition of Asia Cup took place in UAE in 2018. File photo

After an executive board meeting of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), it was decided that this year’s Asia Cup, which was scheduled on September, will now be postponed due to the unavoidable circumstances created by COVID-19 pandemic. ACC hopes the event will take place in June 2021.

In the same meeting, hosting board Pakistan exchanged the hosting rights with Sri Lanka who will host the next Asia Cup, and Pakistan will host the next edition in 2022.

“From the onset, the Board was keen on organising the tournament as per the original schedule. However, travel restrictions, country-specific quarantine requirements, fundamental health risks and social distancing mandates have posed as substantial challenges to the holding of the Asia Cup,” an ACC media release reads.

“Above all, the risks related to health and safety of participating players, support staff, commercial partners, fans and the cricketing community were deemed to be significant,” the released adds.

Pakistan was the host nation of this Asia Cup. They were hopeful to host his event in the soil of Pakistan, but India refused to tour to Pakistan which had forced the authority to opt UAE as the venue.

‘Accordingly, the Board, after careful consideration of all the above factors, has determined that the Asia Cup 2020 be postponed. Conducting the event in a responsible manner remains the priority of the ACC and the Board is hopeful that the tournament will be held in 2021. The ACC is currently working towards securing June 2021 as a suitable window for the same,” the release further reads.