Ex-UP chairman found hanging in Moulvibazar

Moulvibazar Correspondent : The hanging body of a former union parishsd (UP) chairman was recovered from his house in Sadar upazila of Moulvibazar on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Md Sujon Miah, 62, was the chairman of 2 no Manumukh union in Sadar upazila. He had been awarded gold medal for his outstanding performance as an UP chairman.

Police and locals said the body of the deceased was seen hanging with a rope from ceiling fan at his home.

Later, on information police rushed to the spot and recovered the body around 11am and sent it to the 250-bed hospital morgue for an autopsy.