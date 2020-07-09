Italy restricts flight operations from Bangladesh till October 5

Italy has restricted all kinds of flight operations as well as entry of passengers from Bangladesh till October 5, according to media report.

Not only Bangladeshi nationals, other foreign citizens would not be able to enter Italy during this period.

Qatar Airways that conducts flights from Bangladesh to Italy revealed this information on Thursday citing the health ministry of Italy.

On Monday last, 21 passengers of a special flight from Bangladesh to Italy were diagnosed with Covid-19. Later, the incident created much criticism in Italy.

The country, however, sent back 167 Bangladeshi passengers out of 182 from Rome Fiumicino Airport and Milan Malpensa Airport on Wednesday following the incident.