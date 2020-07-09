MP Kazi Papul is not a Kuwaiti citizen: Kuwait govt

Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior on Thursday said that Bangladeshi lawmaker Mohammad Shahid Islam, widely known as Kazi Papul is not a Kuwaiti citizen, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said in the parliament that his seat would be vacated if it is found that Papul secured Kuwaiti citizenship.

Kuwait’s General Administration of Relations and Security Media at the Ministry of Interior said it was circulated in some social media that the Bangladeshi accused obtained Kuwaiti citizenship.

“What was circulated about obtaining Kuwaiti citizenship (by Shahid Islam Papul) is incorrect, calling on all media and social media to be accurate in what they publish, according to Arab Times.

The Ministry also stated that the doors are open around the clock to respond to any inquiries related to security The Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Interior and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh said “It is an important issue that has manifestations of corruption and is now under the authority of the Public Prosecution.”

Meanwhile, CID of Bangladesh Police has filed a case against Papul and his three associates on allegations of human trafficking.

The CID started an official investigation into the human trafficking allegations against Kazi Papul on July 6. Papul was picked up from his rented house in the country on the night of June 6.