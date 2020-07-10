Afghan forces kill 9 militants

Afghan forces have killed nine militants and foiled Taliban attempts to gain ground in Musakhil district of the eastern Khost province, said a statement of Defense Ministry on Friday.

Taliban militants stormed some security checkpoints in Musakhil district late Thursday, triggering heavy fighting but the troops backed by fighting planes struck the attacking insurgents, killing nine and wounding seven others, forcing the insurgents to flee, the statement contended.

No security personnel or civilians have been hurt in the fighting, the statement said, adding the security forces would continue to stabilize security elsewhere in the country.

Taliban militants fighting the government to regain power have yet to make comment.