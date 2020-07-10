Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 37 more deaths, 2,949 new cases

Bangladesh on Friday saw the detection of another 2,949 coronavirus patients in 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 1,78,443 since the first detection of the disease on March 8.

During the period the country registered death of 37 new victims which increased total number of fatalities to 2,275.

On the opposite side, the number of recoveries has been seeing significant improvement since June 15. Health authorities reported that another 1,862 people have recovered from the disease in a day, taking the total number of recoveries to 86,406.

Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin.

In the last 24 hours, over 77 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 13,488 samples.

The detection rate of new patients on Wednesday has been recorded 21.86 percent while the overall rate of infection since March 8 is 19.43 percent.

Against the total number of detected cases, the recovery rate is nearly 48.42 percent and the mortality rate is 1.27 percent in the country.