COVID-19 cases in Sylhet exceed 3,000

A total of 47 more people have been infected with coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Sylhet. With this, the number of people infected in the district raised to 3,014.

Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital Deputy Director Dr. Himanshu Lal Ray confirmed the matter. He said samples from 94 people were tested in the MAG Osmani Medical College Lab. Of these, 26 tested positive for coronavirus.

Shahjalal University of Science and Technology Assistant Professor Hammadul Haque said samples of 183 people were tested in the Lab of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology. And 38 tested positive for coronavirus. Among the identified, 21 are residents of the Sylhet district.

So far 74 people have died of coronavirus in the district. And 617 have recovered and returned home.