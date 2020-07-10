Sahara Khatun’s body to arrive in Dhaka Friday night

DHAKA: The body of Awami League presidium member and former home minister Advocate Sahara Khatun will be brought to Dhaka from Bangkok on Friday night (July 10).

She will be buried at Banani Graveyard on Saturday, Awami League Office Secretary Biplob Barua confirmed the matter is information to the media this afternoon.

He said, “A flight of US-Bangla airlines with Sahara’s body would leave for Bangladesh at 9:00 pm (Bangkok time). It will reach Dhaka at night. She will be buried next to his parents at Banani Cemetery on Saturday.”

He also said that the time of janaza and burial has not been fixed then.

Sahara Khatun breathed her last at 11:25 pm (Bangladesh time) at the Bumrungrad International Hospital in Thailand on Thursday (July 09).

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and condolence at the death of Sahara Khatun.