Anti-racist activist Tharik Hussain dies

One of the anti-racist community activists from the 1970s, Tharik Hussain has passed away following having a by- pass operation on 10 July. Tharik Hussain lived with his family in Flower & Dean estate just off Brick Lane.

Tharik Hussain was an activist of Bangladesh Youth Movement, one of the youth organisations that led the anti-racist struggle of the 1970s-1990s. His former colleague and founder of Bangladesh Youth Movement Rajonuddin Jalal said, ‘We are praying for the departed soul and Tariq will be remembered as a youth activist in the Battle of Brick Lane in 1978’.

Photo caption: BYM and “the Battle of Brick Lane 1978” activists from left to right: Dula Miah, Cathy Forrester, Fokor Uddin Billy, late KAMRUL Ahsan JJ and late Tariq Hussain.